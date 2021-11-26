Game 20: Montreal in Buffalo

Game 20

Buffalo Sabres (7-10-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-14-2)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+, MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Canadiens Blog: Habs Eye On The Prize

Know Your Opponent

Montreal Canadiens

Record: 5-14-2 | 12 PTS

Division Ranking: 7th in the Atlantic Division

PP: 27th (14.1%)

PK: 29th (68.2%)

What to Watch

1. Stop the slip

The Sabres are currently on a four-game losing streak heading into tonight’s matchup. The Canadiens are a team the Sabres can use to get back in the right direction. The last time these two teams faced off was opening night at the KeyBank Center. Buffalo’s home record is 5-5-1 compared to on the road at 2-5-1. Even with a desolate arena the team still gets some sort of life playing at home.

2. Caggiula/ Mittlestadt Out

Drake Cagguila will not be in tonight’s lineup. The Sabres forward is week to week with an upper-body injury and didn’t play last game against the Bruins. Casey Mittlestadt is also considered week to week but according to the Sabres, he skated alone, prior to the team’s morning skate today. The Sabres will face the Red Wings tomorrow in Detroit, then head back to Buffalo to host the Kraken on Monday. Now is the time for the Sabres to start padding the win column.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson

Arttu Ruotsalainen - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo

Anders Bjork - Zemgus Girgensons - Rasmus Asplund

Vinnie Hinostroza - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk

Jacob Bryson - Henri Jokiharju

Robert Hagg - Colin Miller

Starting Goaltender: Dustin Tokarski (expected)

Montreal Canadiens

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli - Nick Suzuki - Cole Caufield

Jonathan Drouin - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson

Artturi Lehkonen - Jake Evans - Brendan Gallagher

Cédric Paquette - Ryan Poehling - Joel Armia

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry

Alexander Romanov - David Savard

Sami Niku - Chris Wideman

Starting Goaltender: Samuel Montembeault (expected)