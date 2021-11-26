Game 20: Montreal in Buffalo

Game 20
Buffalo Sabres (7-10-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-14-2)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: ESPN+, MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Canadiens Blog: Habs Eye On The Prize
Know Your Opponent
Montreal Canadiens
Record: 5-14-2 | 12 PTS
Division Ranking: 7th in the Atlantic Division
PP: 27th (14.1%)
PK: 29th (68.2%)
What to Watch
1. Stop the slip
The Sabres are currently on a four-game losing streak heading into tonight’s matchup. The Canadiens are a team the Sabres can use to get back in the right direction. The last time these two teams faced off was opening night at the KeyBank Center. Buffalo’s home record is 5-5-1 compared to on the road at 2-5-1. Even with a desolate arena the team still gets some sort of life playing at home.
2. Caggiula/ Mittlestadt Out
Drake Cagguila will not be in tonight’s lineup. The Sabres forward is week to week with an upper-body injury and didn’t play last game against the Bruins. Casey Mittlestadt is also considered week to week but according to the Sabres, he skated alone, prior to the team’s morning skate today. The Sabres will face the Red Wings tomorrow in Detroit, then head back to Buffalo to host the Kraken on Monday. Now is the time for the Sabres to start padding the win column.
Friday injury report: pic.twitter.com/QiQ8p8fjav— Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 26, 2021
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Arttu Ruotsalainen - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Zemgus Girgensons - Rasmus Asplund
Vinnie Hinostroza - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk
Jacob Bryson - Henri Jokiharju
Robert Hagg - Colin Miller
Starting Goaltender: Dustin Tokarski (expected)
Montreal Canadiens
Forwards
Tyler Toffoli - Nick Suzuki - Cole Caufield
Jonathan Drouin - Christian Dvorak - Josh Anderson
Artturi Lehkonen - Jake Evans - Brendan Gallagher
Cédric Paquette - Ryan Poehling - Joel Armia
Defense
Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry
Alexander Romanov - David Savard
Sami Niku - Chris Wideman
Starting Goaltender: Samuel Montembeault (expected)
#HockeyFightsCancer is a special night to all of us for different reasons.— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 26, 2021
But we're lucky to be able to come together and lean on each other.
Join us on Monday: https://t.co/qsaB6uEx2k pic.twitter.com/2aMwXVbsQ0
