The Morning After: It’s Thanksgiving!

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Casey Mittelstadt nears a return. [The Buffalo News]
- The Sabres are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer night on Monday, Nov. 29. [Sabres.com]
- Former Sabres forward Cory Conacher has been named am ember of the Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021. [Canisius Athletics]
- By now you probably know about Rick, the Sabres’ team dog. But where does he go when he’s not at the rink? He’s being trained to be a service dog by inmates at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. [WGRZ]
- “If you still have patience, you’ll need more of it, because the Sabres are a work in progress.” [NHL.com]
- How close is Jack Quinn to coming to the NHL? [The Buffalo News]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- Getting a tour of Connor McDavid’s house. [Architectural Digest]
- How Martin Brodeur helped create the New Jersey Devils’ new jersey. [ESPN]
- What happens if NHL players don’t go to the Olympics? [CBC]
- USA and Canada have unveiled their 2022 Olympic hockey jerseys and... eh. [NBC Sports]
- Surprises & letdowns at the quarter-mark of the season. [Sportsnet]
This might be the Tweet of the year right here
Rob Ray is 6’1” and over 240lbs. Maybe 260lbs? I’m dying here looking at this picture. There is no way this is real? Is there? https://t.co/nEOuMymntD— Brad May (@maydayhockey) November 24, 2021
Loading comments...