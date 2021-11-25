 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After: It’s Thanksgiving!

Some hockey tidbits before we stuff ourselves with food.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

  • Casey Mittelstadt nears a return. [The Buffalo News]
  • The Sabres are hosting Hockey Fights Cancer night on Monday, Nov. 29. [Sabres.com]
  • Former Sabres forward Cory Conacher has been named am ember of the Canisius College Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2021. [Canisius Athletics]
  • By now you probably know about Rick, the Sabres’ team dog. But where does he go when he’s not at the rink? He’s being trained to be a service dog by inmates at the Niagara County Correctional Facility. [WGRZ]
  • “If you still have patience, you’ll need more of it, because the Sabres are a work in progress.” [NHL.com]
  • How close is Jack Quinn to coming to the NHL? [The Buffalo News]

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • Getting a tour of Connor McDavid’s house. [Architectural Digest]
  • How Martin Brodeur helped create the New Jersey Devils’ new jersey. [ESPN]
  • What happens if NHL players don’t go to the Olympics? [CBC]
  • USA and Canada have unveiled their 2022 Olympic hockey jerseys and... eh. [NBC Sports]
  • Surprises & letdowns at the quarter-mark of the season. [Sportsnet]

This might be the Tweet of the year right here

