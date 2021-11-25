Bruins Thump Sabres 5-1 in Buffalo

Score: BUF 1 | BOS 5

Shots: Sabres 25 | Bruins 47

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Okposo (5)

Boston Bruins Goals: Bergeron (7), Coyle (6), Pastrnak (6), Reilly (2), Hall (5)

Minus -1: First Period Blitz

During the first period, Boston fired 22 shots on net to only 8 for Buffalo which was indictive of the one-sided period. The Sabres, to their credit, were staying with the Bruins throughout the early part of the first period, and even took the lead on a nice Kyle Okposo wrist shot. However, that only appeared to wake up the Bruins, who just simply changed gears while the Sabres, quite frankly, did not.

Beauty of a shot from Kyle Okposo #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/F3nQrSaJsK — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 25, 2021

Minus -2: Dell Stuck in Struggle City

Aaron Dell got the nod tonight... and then got the hook after getting lit up for 4 goals on 22 shots. He seemed up to the task early until Patrice Bergeron tied the game a few minutes after Okposo’s opener. Less then a minute later, Charlie Coyle fired a sniper shot from the left circle that beat Dell on his glove side. A David Pastrnak power play goal was followed by a rebound goal from Mike Reilly on a play that saw both winger Vinnie Hinostroza and defender Colin Miller lose their sticks. That was the end of Dell’s night.

Minus -3: Girgensons’ Boarding Major

A little over halfway through the third period, Zemgus Girgensons was given a boarding major and a game misconduct for an awkward hit on Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy. During the play, McAvoy turned, at the last second, before Girgensons drove him into the boards. Both players came up bloody and headed to their respective locker rooms. Due to the game misconduct penalty, the league will automatically review the hit for a possible suspension and/or fine.

Plus +1: Hayden and Miller Show Some Fight

This was winger John Hayden’s best game as a Sabre. He brought energy to nearly every shift, drew 2 penalties, one of which resulted in a failed penalty shot, and finished with a team leading 4 hits for the night. Defenseman Colin Miller also had an edge to his game and was more then willing to shed his mitts with Bruins veteran Nick Foligno during a second period scrap.

Best Game Thread Comment:

No worry people, Dell is the hotter goalie right now. - Jedi13

During the Sabres game broadcast, Rick Jeanneret and Rob Ray mentioned that Buffalo Head Coach Don Granato had said earlier that Dustin Tokarski’s confidence was low, and that Aaron Dell was the more confident netminder right now. That was right before the Bruins started to run away with the game. Bad timing for the broadcast, but good timing for the game thread comment.

Final Thoughts & Notes: