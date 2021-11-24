Buffalo Plays Host to Boston on Thanksgiving Eve

Game 19
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-2) vs. Boston Bruins (9-6-0)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Know Your Opponent
Boston Bruins
Record: (9-6-0) | 18 PTS
Division Ranking: 5th in Atlantic
PP: 10th (21.7%)
PK: 12th (83.3%)
1. White Hot Tage
Tage Thompson has arguably morphed into the Buffalo Sabres most valuable player through these first 18 games.
Thompson has scored four goals in his last five games and has already eclipsed his career-high of 8 goals.
Last season, Thompson scored 8 goals in 38 games. This season, Thompson has 8 goals in 18 games.
If Thompson continues to develop in Don Granato’s system, the sky truly seems like the limit.
2. Breaking the Streak
The Buffalo Sabres find themselves falling on hard times.
Buffalo is not only 2-7-1 in their last 10 games, but they have lost three straight games.
Defense and goaltending have seemed optional these past three games, which has seen Buffalo allowing 17 goals.
The resolution seems simple enough - mix in a few saves.
3. Linus Once Again
For the second time this season, the Buffalo Sabres face the Boston Bruins but it is more than that.
For the second time this season, the Buffalo Sabres will face off against former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark.
Buffalo will be looking for revenge against their former goaltender, especially after a 4-1 loss to Ullmark and the Bruins earlier this season.
Despite Ullmark’s slow start to the 2021-22 NHL season, his season-opening performance against the Sabres remains his best performance of the season.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Rasmus Asplund - Zemgus Girgensons - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk
Jacob Bryson - Henri Jokiharju
Robert Hagg - Colin Miller
Starter: Dustin Tokarski
Boston Bruins
Forwards
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall - Charlie Coyle - Nick Foligno
Jake Debrusk - Erik Haula - Craig Smith
Anton Blidh - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Defense
Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
Derek Forbort - Brandon Carlo
Mike Reilly - Jakub Zboril
Starter: Linus Ullmark
