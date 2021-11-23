The Morning After: What Even Was That?

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Goaltending is an issue, to say the least. [The Athletic]
- At least Tage Thompson & Dylan Cozens looked good. [The Buffalo News]
- A game recap from the CBJ point of view. [Jackets Cannon]
- On the workhorse from White Horse. [The Hockey Writers]
- An interesting addition to the in-game experience in Buffalo: in-venue audio streaming. [Sport Techie]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- It’s been mixed reviews so far for the New Jersey Devils’ new... jersey... which was designed by Martin Brodeur. [Yahoo]
- The Omaha Lancers situation is an absolute mess. Here’s some of the details, which includes a claim that the team broke federal law by allowing a single bus driver to take on a complete 14-hour trip, putting players at risk. [Daily Faceoff]
- Looking at five teams that need to blow it up at the trade deadline. [BR]
- The Utica Comets are on fire; they’ve set a new record for wins to start a season. [AHL]
- Bleacher Report looks at one player from each team who’s outplaying their NHL 22 rating. [BR]
- An all-transgender hockey team takes the ice in Wisconsin. [NBC]
Loading comments...