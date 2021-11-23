 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After: What Even Was That?

Monday’s game was certainly a wild one.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Rob Marczynski/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • It’s been mixed reviews so far for the New Jersey Devils’ new... jersey... which was designed by Martin Brodeur. [Yahoo]
  • The Omaha Lancers situation is an absolute mess. Here’s some of the details, which includes a claim that the team broke federal law by allowing a single bus driver to take on a complete 14-hour trip, putting players at risk. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Looking at five teams that need to blow it up at the trade deadline. [BR]
  • The Utica Comets are on fire; they’ve set a new record for wins to start a season. [AHL]
  • Bleacher Report looks at one player from each team who’s outplaying their NHL 22 rating. [BR]
  • An all-transgender hockey team takes the ice in Wisconsin. [NBC]

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...