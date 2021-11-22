Sabres Look To Rebound Against Blue Jackets

Game 18
Buffalo Sabres (7-8-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, New York
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
Know Your Opponent
Columbus Blue Jackets
Record: 9-6-0 | 18 PTS
Division Ranking: 6th in the Metropolitan Division
PP: 14th (20.4%)
PK: 10th (84.4%)
What to Watch
Sabres Response to Sunday Night’s Heartbreaker
The Sabres battled hard last game against the Rangers but fell short again, 0.7 seconds to be exact, from at least picking up a point. A loss in that fashion should theoretically motivate them to bounce back the next night; however, Buffalo hasn’t won on the second night of a back-to-back yet this season. One sign of hope however, will be the goaltending matchup against the Jackets. While the Sabres are expected to start Tokarski tonight after giving him a rest last night against the Rangers, Columbus is also expected to start Joonas Korpisalo. Korpisalo has been the shakier of the two Blue Jackets goalies, posting a record of 2-3-0 with a 0.897 save percentage and a 3.56 GAA. If Buffalo can continue the offensive pressure they had against the Rangers the night prior, they should be able to light the lamp multiple times.
Time to Buckle Down
This game feels important, given the Sabres loaded schedule this week and how they will need to perform down that stretch. With a win tonight, they can take some of the bad taste out of their mouth from the Rangers game, and won’t start the busy week off 0-2. With a loss, they then have to play a tough Bruins team on Wednesday under even more pressure, which could be a recipe for disaster. Buffalo needs to take advantage of more favorable matchups when they have the chance, or risk falling even further in the standings.
A Healthier Team
Victor Olofsson was surprisingly able to return to the lineup against the Rangers, and contributed with an assist. Olofsson is a valuable asset to the Sabres roster, especially on the power play. With him in the lineup, other teams have to respect his terrific shot, potentially also leaving other scoring lanes open while cheating over to his side. With a PPG last game, and Olofsson back in the lineup, look for the Sabres to continue to improve on the power play tonight against the Jackets.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Rasmus Asplund - Zemgus Girgensons - Kyle Okposo
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Robert Hagg - Will Butcher
Starting Goaltender: Dustin Tokarski (expected)
Columbus Blue Jackets
Forwards
Gustav Nyquist - Boone Jenner - Oliver Bjorkstrand
Yegor Chinakhov - Cole Sillinger - Jakub Voracek
Gregory Hofmann - Jack Roslovic - Max Domi
Eric Robinson - Sean Kuraly - Alexandre Texier
Defense
Zach Werenski - Jake Bean
Vladislav Gavrikov - Andrew Peeke
Gavin Bayreuther - Adam Boqvist
Starting Goaltender: Joonas Korpisalo (expected)
