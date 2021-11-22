The Morning After: Split-Second Loss

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- It was a better performance, but last-second mistakes cost the Sabres. [The Buffalo News]
- A game recap, from the NYR point of view. [Blueshirt Banter]
- Aaron Dell is beginning to find his groove. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- It’s the first crisis point of the season for Don Granato. [The Buffalo News]
- Projecting the Sabres’ lineup for the next three seasons. [The Athletic]
- A Q&A with Kyle Okposo. [The Buffalo News]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- Top 5 things you’ll never see return in the NHL. [Sports Illustrated]
- Is Olympic participation in peril? [Toronto Star]
- Who are the NHL Power Players? [NHL.com]
- What if.... [The Athletic]
- Kirill Kaprizov can finally focus on the game of hockey. [Sports Illustrated]
- Exchanging Olympic hockey hot takes. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Junior Hockey World Cup is approaching, and Pakistan is ready. [Indian Express]
- It’s no surprise that Hilary Knight led Team USA to a win over Canada. [Team USA]
