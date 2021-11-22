DBTB Open Thread: Week of 11/22

The Buffalo Sabres went through another rough week, picking up one win in three including a late heartbreaking loss yesterday.

The coming week is going to be a busy one, with four games on tap, starting with a three-game homestand. Buffalo are now 7-82- on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets (9-6-0, 6th Met), Monday 11/22 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins (9-6-0, 5th Atl), Wednesday 11/24 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Montreal Canadiens (5-13-2, 7th Atl), Friday 11/26 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (8-9-3, 4th Atl), Saturday 11/27 7:00pm

(* - record and standings as of Sunday night)

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving week all!

