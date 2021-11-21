Sabres Visit Big Apple Against The Rangers

Game 17
Buffalo Sabres (7-7-2) vs. New York Rangers (10-4-3)
Puck Drop: 6:00 PM EST | Madison Square Garden | New York, New York
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Rangers Blog: Blueshirt Banter
Know Your Opponent
New York Rangers
Record: 10-4-3 | 23 PTS
Division Ranking: 3rd in the Metropolitan Division
PP: 14th (19.6%)
PK: 22nd (78.0%)
What to Watch
A Statistically Similar Matchup
Statistically speaking, the Rangers and Sabres are performing at similar rates. We both score about the same, get scored on about the same, shoot and and get shot on the same and even perform about the same at special teams. Both teams have received some stellar goalie peformances, so we’ll see if that continues tonight. One major difference, in our last ten games, the Sabres are a rough 3-6-1. The Rangers on the other hand, are 6-2-2.
Not Much Change in Sabreland
Feels a bit same-y for us for quite some time. The boys that have been injured, are still injured. The days of lineup changes do not seem upon us. Henri’s close, Victor, Casey and Craig are in some cryo-chamber as we await their return. Can we squeeze another point with a depleted lineup? Please let Tokarski be starting.
What Else To Say?
After the Bills finish around 4 and the mid-day slate of NFL games is upon you, why not watch the hometown boys? Are you really going to think about watching broken fingered Russ Wilson and Colt McCoy? Come on. Ok, the Chiefs and Cowboys could be a good game. Maybe over by halftime.
Smitty’s got nothin’ else for ya. Let’s go, I’m starting to miss my boy Casey.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Rasmus Asplund
Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Arttu Ruotsalainen - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Robert Hagg - Will Butcher
Starting Goaltender: Dustin Tokarski (expected)
Rangers
Forwards
Chris Kreider - Mike Zibanejad - Barclay Goodrow
Artemi Panarin - Ryan Strome - Kaapo Kakko
Alexis Lafreniere - Filip Chytil - Julien Gauthier
Dryden Hunt - Kevin Rooney - Ryan Reaves
Defense
Ryan Lindgren - Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller - Jacob Trouba
Patrik Nemeth - Nils Lundkvist
Starting Goaltender: Igor Shesterkin (Expected)
