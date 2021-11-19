The Morning After: A Loss That Stings

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- The Sabres gave signs that a stinker was coming. [The Buffalo News]
- Midnight is approaching for the Cinderella Sabres. [The Athletic]
- Brett Murray has become Buffalo’s top option for a recall. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- The team is focused on looking ahead. [Associated Press]
- Meanwhile, the Rochester Americans are back in action against Lehigh Valley on Friday. [Amerks.com]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- The USHL’s Omaha Lancers are facing a mess of a situation right now. [Grand Forks Herald]
- Riley Tufte spent a lot of money buying tickets for friends & family to see him play in the NHL. Then he was scratched. [Dallas News]
- Four NHL GMs on the hot seat. [Sports Illustrated]
- An NHL partnership has some saying the league exploited its “green” program. [NYT]
- The NHL puts flexibility at the center of its new branded jerseys. [Adweek]
- “Relaunching” Quebec hockey. [Montreal Gazette]
