The Morning After: A Loss That Stings

A little reflection is good, then it’s time to move on.

By Melissa Burgess
Calgary Flames v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

  • The Sabres gave signs that a stinker was coming. [The Buffalo News]
  • Midnight is approaching for the Cinderella Sabres. [The Athletic]
  • Brett Murray has become Buffalo’s top option for a recall. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
  • The team is focused on looking ahead. [Associated Press]
  • Meanwhile, the Rochester Americans are back in action against Lehigh Valley on Friday. [Amerks.com]

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • The USHL’s Omaha Lancers are facing a mess of a situation right now. [Grand Forks Herald]
  • Riley Tufte spent a lot of money buying tickets for friends & family to see him play in the NHL. Then he was scratched. [Dallas News]
  • Four NHL GMs on the hot seat. [Sports Illustrated]
  • An NHL partnership has some saying the league exploited its “green” program. [NYT]
  • The NHL puts flexibility at the center of its new branded jerseys. [Adweek]
  • “Relaunching” Quebec hockey. [Montreal Gazette]

