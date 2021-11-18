 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Flames | Game 16

Markstrom, Lucic & co. head into town.

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 16

Buffalo Sabres (7-6-2) vs Calgary Flames (8-3-5)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Keybank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Calgary Flames blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline

