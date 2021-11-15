DBTB Open Thread: Week of 11/15

The Buffalo Sabres broke their losing streak, but still left the week with just one win, an unexpected one at that against the Edmonton Oilers. Buffalo did play some encouraging hockey though against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second game of a back-to-back, and were the better side for long periods of that local rivalry as well but were unfortunate to lose.

The coming week has three games again, and time for Don Granato to keep working on his team who are 6-6-2 and sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins (5-5-4, 7th Met), Tuesday 11/16 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Calgary Flames (8-3-4, 2nd Pac), Thursday 11/18 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers (8-3-3, 3rd Met), Sunday 11/21 6:00pm

(* - record and standings as of Sunday night)

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

