The Morning After: Sunday Scaries

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Observations as the Sabres erase a 2-goal deficit, but make some late mistakes. [The Buffalo News]
- A young team is coming along. [The Athletic]
- The Leafs won, but they got outplayed. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- It’s a bright future for the Sabres post-Eichel. [Yahoo Sports]
- Mark Pysyk adds a calming presence to the blue line. [Sabres.com]
- The Sabres are embracing a new culture. [Sabrenoise]
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his first AHL shutout. [Amerks.com]
And finally - Alex Tuch is in town. Oh, and some other guy you might know...
The Dominator and a fan pic.twitter.com/PpYYUHEJOo— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 14, 2021
Around the NHL & hockey world
- Rem Pitlick scored his first NHL goal last night - and his second - and his third. [Star Tribune]
- Zach Fucale had an interesting path to his NHL debut. [RMNB]
- Kevin Hayes has launched a charity in honor of his brother. [Inquirer]
- Blame it on the..... elephants? [Sports Illustrated]
- Better late than never, the Hockey Hall of Fame class is savoring this weekend. [NHL]
Loading comments...