 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Morning After: Sunday Scaries

The Sabres have a few days until they return to action.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
NHL: NOV 13 Maple Leafs at Sabres Photo by John Crouch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

  • Observations as the Sabres erase a 2-goal deficit, but make some late mistakes. [The Buffalo News]
  • A young team is coming along. [The Athletic]
  • The Leafs won, but they got outplayed. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • It’s a bright future for the Sabres post-Eichel. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Mark Pysyk adds a calming presence to the blue line. [Sabres.com]
  • The Sabres are embracing a new culture. [Sabrenoise]
  • Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen recorded his first AHL shutout. [Amerks.com]

And finally - Alex Tuch is in town. Oh, and some other guy you might know...

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • Rem Pitlick scored his first NHL goal last night - and his second - and his third. [Star Tribune]
  • Zach Fucale had an interesting path to his NHL debut. [RMNB]
  • Kevin Hayes has launched a charity in honor of his brother. [Inquirer]
  • Blame it on the..... elephants? [Sports Illustrated]
  • Better late than never, the Hockey Hall of Fame class is savoring this weekend. [NHL]

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...