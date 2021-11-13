Buffalo Sabres Host Maple Leafs for First Time Since Before Pandemic

Game 14
Buffalo Sabres (6-5-2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (9-5-1)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG-B, SNO
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Leafs Blog: Pension Plan Puppets
Know Your Opponent
Toronto Maple Leafs
Record: 9-5-1 | 19 PTS
Division Ranking: 2nd in Atlantic Division
PP: T8th (23.3%)
PK: 7th (86.7%)
What to Watch
1. The Rivalry Returns?
The last time these two teams met was in Buffalo, right before the pandemic (February 16, 2020, to be exact). Though Buffalo came out on top, both clubs look very different almost two years later. It will be interesting to see how many Canadian fans jumped through all the hoops at the border to crowd the seats at KeyBank Center and...if the rivalry returns.
2. Woll’s NHL Debut?
Perhaps working in Buffalo’s favor will be the possible debut of Toronto’s young goaltender, Joseph Woll. He has been called up from the Marlies following Petr Mrazek’s repeated groin injury. Woll, just 23 years old, was a 2016 draft pick by the Maple Leafs and could be just what Buffalo needs to keep the momentum going after their big win (and Dylan Cozens’ great game) against Edmonton last night.
And, to give Dustin Tokarski a night off, we may see Aaron Dell in front of the net for the Sabres tonight.
3. Rick’s Return
No, not the adorable new team dog. Rick Jeanneret will be back on the mic tonight for the first time since October 16. It will be a breath of fresh air to hear his voice, a treat that fans will surely take advantage of during his final season as the Sabres’ play-by-play. We love you, RJ!
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Rasmus Asplund
Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Arttu Ruotsalainen - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Robert Hagg - Will Butcher
Starting Goaltender: Aaron Dell (expected)
Maple Leafs
Forwards
Michael Bunting - Auston Matthews - William Nylander
Alex Kerfoot - John Tavares - Mitchell Marner
Pierre Engvall - David Kampf - Ondrej Kase
Nick Ritchie - Jason Spezza - Wayne Simmonds
Defense
Morgan Rielly - TJ Brodie
Jake Muzzin - Justin Holl
Rasmus Sandin - Timoyhty Liljegren
Starting Goaltender: Joseph Woll (expected)
Loading comments...