NHL-Leading Oilers Roll into Buffalo Tonight

Game 13

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+ / Hulu

Radio: WGR 550

Know Your Opponent

Edmonton Oilers

Record: (10-2-0) | 20 PTS

Division Ranking: 1st, Pacific Division

PP: 1st (44.1%)

PK: 5th (88.2%)

1. McDavid and Draisaitl ... Draisaitl and McDavid.

Leon Draisaitl leads the NHL in points (26) and goals (12) while Connor McDavid is slacking with only 24 points, good for 2nd in the league. On the bright side for McDavid, he is on a 12 game point scoring streak, which, if my math is correct, means he’s scored at least a point in every game so far.

2. Oil-Powered Play

The Sabres must stay out of the penalty box. The Oilers are shredding opponents with the man advantage to the tune of a 44.1% success rate. For some perspective, the next best power play in the NHL is at 35.7% (Blues).

3. Sabres Shuffle Defense

Mark Pysyk appears to be staying with Rasmus Dahlin for another game, while Will Butcher will be back in the lineup to work with Robert Hagg.

4. Victor Olofsson still out...

The scoring winger will remain sidelined with an injury that has kept him out of the blue and gold for 4 straight games.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Rasmus Asplund

Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Anders Bjork - Arttu Ruotsalainen - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk

Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller

Robert Hagg - Will Butcher

Starter: Dustin Tokarski

Edmonton Oilers

Forwards

Zach Hyman - Connor McDavid - Jesse Puljujarvi

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele - Derek Ryan - Kyle Turris

Brendan Perlini - Ryan McLeod - Colton Sceviour

Defense

Darnell Nurse - Evan Bouchard

Duncan Keith - Cody Ceci

Slater Koekkoek - Tyson Barrie

Starter: Stuart Skinner