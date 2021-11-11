DBTB Podcast: Episode 2

Hello everyone and welcome to Ep. 2 of the DBTB Podcast! On this episode Luke and Josh discuss the past week of Buffalo Sabres hockey and just what and why exactly it didn’t go as hoped for the team. Josh gets into more details on some of our other prospects across Canada and Europe.

- What’s the Sabres 3rd period issues?

- Does Dylan Cozens need to go down to the AHL? (No.)

- Should we be actually concerned about Rasmus Dahlin?

And plenty more!!

Be sure to check out this jam packed show! Unfortunately next week we will not be able to record due to other obligations but stay tuned the week of Thanksgiving for another great show!