Game Thread: Preseason Finale

The Buffalo Sabres look to finish the preseason on a high note after dropping four consecutive games, as they host the Detroit Red Wings for a Saturday matinee. The Sabres and Red Wings previously met on September 30, when Buffalo fell 6-2 in a cringeworthy effort. After Buffalo won their first preseason game (a 5-4 victory over Columbus), they’ve lost four in a row heading into today’s game.
Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings
Saturday, October 9
Puck drop: 3:00 p.m. EST
How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will feature a full Buffalo broadcast on MSG. It will also be available on WGR550 radio.
Projected Sabres Roster (based on Friday practice):
Update: J-J Peterka, considered day-to-day, will be in the lineup Saturday.
J-J Peterka will return to the lineup for the game today against Detroit, said Don Granato. This will be Peterka's fifth preseason game.— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 9, 2021
Jeff Skinner - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinnie Hinostroza / John Hayden
Axel Jonnson-Fjallby - Dylan Cozens - Anders Bjork
Rasmus Asplund - Drake Caggiula - Tage Thompson / Arttu Ruotsalainen
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Will Butcher - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk
Casey Fitzgerald
Craig Anderson
Dustin Tokarski
Projected Red Wings Roster:
3:00 in Buffalo. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/RKB2x6nAOw— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 9, 2021
Loading comments...