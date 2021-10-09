Game Thread: Preseason Finale

The Buffalo Sabres look to finish the preseason on a high note after dropping four consecutive games, as they host the Detroit Red Wings for a Saturday matinee. The Sabres and Red Wings previously met on September 30, when Buffalo fell 6-2 in a cringeworthy effort. After Buffalo won their first preseason game (a 5-4 victory over Columbus), they’ve lost four in a row heading into today’s game.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Detroit Red Wings

Saturday, October 9

Puck drop: 3:00 p.m. EST

How to Watch: This afternoon’s game will feature a full Buffalo broadcast on MSG. It will also be available on WGR550 radio.

Projected Sabres Roster (based on Friday practice):

Update: J-J Peterka, considered day-to-day, will be in the lineup Saturday.

J-J Peterka will return to the lineup for the game today against Detroit, said Don Granato. This will be Peterka's fifth preseason game. — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 9, 2021

Jeff Skinner - Casey Mittelstadt - Vinnie Hinostroza / John Hayden

Axel Jonnson-Fjallby - Dylan Cozens - Anders Bjork

Rasmus Asplund - Drake Caggiula - Tage Thompson / Arttu Ruotsalainen

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Will Butcher - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller

Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk

Casey Fitzgerald

Craig Anderson

Dustin Tokarski

Projected Red Wings Roster: