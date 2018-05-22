REPORT: Evander Kane Re-Signs with the Sharks, Sabres get First Round Pick

It appears Jason Botterill may get his first-round pick for Evander Kane after all. A report from Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet states that the San Jose Sharks and Evander Kane have agreed to a contract in the range of a seven-year $49 million contract extension.

Hearing the Sharks and Evander Kane have agreed to a long-term contract extension. Numbers may be in the 7-years 7-million per range. — Irfaan Gaffar (@sportsnetirf) May 22, 2018

Kane had a lot of success with the Sharks after the trade deadline scoring nine goals and 14 points in 17 games. He also added four goals in nine playoff games for San Jose as well.

This deal would mean that the Buffalo Sabres will receive a 2019 first-round pick instead of a second-round pick.

The full trade is still not complete. The Sharks have the option of sending the Sabres a fourth-round pick in 2019 or deferring to a third-round pick in 2020.

As of now, the trade reads as Kane for a 2019 first round pick, Danny O’Regan and a conditional 2019 fourth-round pick.

Botterill took a lot of heat on this deal after the trade deadline for not getting enough for one of the top players on the trade market. Today, the storyline changes with the Sabres picking up the first rounder.

UPDATE: JOHN WAWROW OF THE ASSOCIATED PRESS REPORTS THE 2019 FIRST ROUND PICK IS LOTTERY PROTECTED. THE SABRES WILL AUTOMATICALLY GET A 2020 FIRST ROUND PICK IF THE SHARKS MISS THE PLAYOFFS NEXT SEASON.