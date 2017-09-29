Sabres vs. Islanders Preview and Game Thread: Last Call

Game #6 (Preseason)

Buffalo Sabres (1-3-1) vs. New York Islanders (4-2-0)

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Key Bank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG (Pregame @ 6:30 p.m.)

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Islanders blog: Lighthouse Hockey

What to Watch

1. Can Seth Griffith lock down that final roster spot?

Like Wednesday was a big night for Justin Bailey, tonight the same could be said for forward Seth Griffith. He’ll skate on the third line with Matt Moulson and Sam Reinhart as he looks to lock down an opening night roster spot. Griffith could be the long shot guy who makes the team that nobody expected to start camp.

2. The New Nolan

After being claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings Jordan Nolan, son of former coach Ted Nolan, will make his Sabres debut tonight. He’ll be on the fourth line with Johan Larsson and Jacob Josefson. We’ll see what kind of impression Nolan can make on the fans in his one preseason appearance.

3. Is Justin Falk going to make the roster?

For a while, it looked like Matt Tennyson had the inside track to make the roster when Jake McCabe went down with his injury. However, if you follow the new trend that man looks like Falk. Tennyson will sit tonight, while Falk will play with Josh Gorges in an attempt to make the club as the eighth defenseman. After a strong game against Pittsburgh, we’ll see if he can repeat that performance tonight.

Projected Lines

9 Evander Kane - 15 Jack Eichel - 29 Jason Pominville

28 Zemgus Girgensons - 90 Ryan O’Reilly - 21 Kyle Okposo

26 Matt Moulson - 23 Sam Reinhart - 25 Seth Griffith

22 Johan Larsson - 10 Jacob Josefson - 17 Jordan Nolan

93 Victor Antipin - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen

82 Nathan Beaulieu - 47 Zach Bogosian

4 Josh Gorges - 41 Justin Falk

Goaltenders:

40 Robin Lehner

31 Chad Johnson