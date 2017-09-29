Sabres vs. Islanders Preview and Game Thread: Last Call

Game #6 (Preseason)
Buffalo Sabres (1-3-1) vs. New York Islanders (4-2-0)
Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. EST | Key Bank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG (Pregame @ 6:30 p.m.)
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Islanders blog: Lighthouse Hockey
What to Watch
1. Can Seth Griffith lock down that final roster spot?
Like Wednesday was a big night for Justin Bailey, tonight the same could be said for forward Seth Griffith. He’ll skate on the third line with Matt Moulson and Sam Reinhart as he looks to lock down an opening night roster spot. Griffith could be the long shot guy who makes the team that nobody expected to start camp.
2. The New Nolan
After being claimed off of waivers from the Los Angeles Kings Jordan Nolan, son of former coach Ted Nolan, will make his Sabres debut tonight. He’ll be on the fourth line with Johan Larsson and Jacob Josefson. We’ll see what kind of impression Nolan can make on the fans in his one preseason appearance.
3. Is Justin Falk going to make the roster?
For a while, it looked like Matt Tennyson had the inside track to make the roster when Jake McCabe went down with his injury. However, if you follow the new trend that man looks like Falk. Tennyson will sit tonight, while Falk will play with Josh Gorges in an attempt to make the club as the eighth defenseman. After a strong game against Pittsburgh, we’ll see if he can repeat that performance tonight.
Projected Lines
9 Evander Kane - 15 Jack Eichel - 29 Jason Pominville
28 Zemgus Girgensons - 90 Ryan O’Reilly - 21 Kyle Okposo
26 Matt Moulson - 23 Sam Reinhart - 25 Seth Griffith
22 Johan Larsson - 10 Jacob Josefson - 17 Jordan Nolan
93 Victor Antipin - 55 Rasmus Ristolainen
82 Nathan Beaulieu - 47 Zach Bogosian
4 Josh Gorges - 41 Justin Falk
Goaltenders:
40 Robin Lehner
31 Chad Johnson
