2017 NHL Draft Lottery results: Buffalo falls to 8th

The 2017 NHL Draft Lottery proved to be a good one for New Jersey, as Ray Shero proves to be luckiest once again and the Devils jumped up to the top. The biggest winners will be Philadelphia and Dallas, who came up from well-behind to get in the top three.

1st Lottery Draw: New Jersey Devils

2nd Lottery Draw: Philadelphia Flyers

3rd Lottery Draw: Dallas Stars

The final draft order as determined by the Lottery will now be -

As a result of the Lottery, the players expected to be around when the Sabres pick at 8th could be more of what the needs are at defensemen and wingers. Per the NHL’s own list of top ten prospects, Casey Mittelstadt is who they’re expecting to be around at that pick. Buffalo will be hoping that someone else gets chosen ahead so that either Miro Heiskanen or Timothy Liljegren falls into their laps. 9th on that list is Cale Makar, so all is not lost if the previous two d-men are gone.

The Avalanche have reason to be absolutely devastated after a horrendous season didn’t end with them getting a chance at Patrick or Hischier to revitalize the franchise. As for Vegas, welcome to the NHL, with an immediate three-spot relegation to sixth spot, and they can’t count on one of the top two stars to become the face of the franchise.

While the Devils will enjoy the added offensive boost, it’s Philadephia who can count themselves the biggest winners climbing up 11 spots to get a shot at either of the two gifted centers. The Flyers were not far from a playoff spot, and can now add an offensive stud to their stable of young defensemen.