Sabres Trade Nic Deslauriers to Canadiens for Zach Redmond

On the eve of their opening night matchups, the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens complete a minor league trade. The Sabres send forward Nic Deslauriers to the Habs in exchange for defenseman Zach Redmond.

Deslauriers was acquired by the Sabres back in 2015 as part of the trade that saw he and Hudson Fasching come over from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Brayden McNabb and two second-round picks.

The Quebec native played 211 games with the Sabres and registered 30 points during that time. The rugged winger provided the team with physical play and energy in the bottom six over the last few years. However, with the claim of Jordan Nolan last week, the writing was on the wall for the end of Deslauriers time with the Sabres.

Redmond comes over from Montreal having played in 130 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, Colorado Avalanche and Canadiens last season. The 29-year-old is a big defender at 6’2” 212 pounds. He scored five points in 16 games with the Habs last season and registered 18 points in 26 games with the St. Johns IceCaps of the AHL. He’ll provide even more defensive depth for the Sabres in Rochester.